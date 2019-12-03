Former CM Dhumal's confidant becomes Hamirpur district BJP chief

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's confidant Baldev Sharma has become the new Hamirpur BJP district president on Tuesday. Sharma, a former MLA, was unanimously elected as the new district chief, said Ajay Rana, the party's returning officer for the district.

Dhumal, Narendra Thakur, Kamlesh Kumari, Vijay Agnihotri and Prakash Chand were also elected as the state delegates from Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Bhoranj (reserved), Nadaun and Badsar mandals of the district respectively, he added. The election process was held at the local circuit house in which the BJP leaders and party workers of the district were present.

Congratulating Sharma on his appointment, Dhumal said the party would flourish further under his leadership in the district. Talking to reporters, Sharma said his main task would be to ensure BJP's victory in all five seats of the district in the next assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

