Left Menu
Development News Edition

Support AIMPLB decision to file review plea: Akbaruddin Owaisi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:19 IST
Support AIMPLB decision to file review plea: Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has said the AIMPLB is filing a review plea in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter as Muslims have faith in the country's Constitution and court despite the injustice allegedly meted out to them in education, jobs and other sectors. Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA and younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, also wondered when will those responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 get punishment.

He was speaking at a protest meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, a body of religious scholars and others, late on Monday night against the demolition of the disputed structure ahead of its anniversary on December 6. A five-judge bench of the apex court had ruled on November 9 that a temple should be built through a trust set up by the government on the disputed site, where the mosque was demolished.

"We have faith in justice. That faith is telling us to file review petition. We have trust in this country's Constitution. We have trust in this country's court. That's why we are filing. It should not be seen in a wrong way," Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

A resolution passed at the meeting, released to the media by AIMIM, said the meeting held that the judgment on the title suit of Babri Masjid/Ram Janmabhoomi "is not acceptable to the Muslims." The meeting supports the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) decision to file the revision petition against the apex court's judgment on the title suit, according to the resolution. "The meeting demands that just as the title suit was heard by the court on a daily basis, the criminal case against the perpetrators of the demolition shall also be heard on a daily basis and verdict shall be given soon," it said.

Protests should be held in a democratic and peaceful manner on the demolition anniversary on December 6 and prayers should be offered for rebuilding the mosque, the resolution added. The AIMPLB, which was not a party to the law suit, has previously said a review petition will be filed by December 9.

The Board had recently asserted that 99 per cent of Muslims in the country want a review of the verdict..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Emerging Technologies to Help Generate New Revenue Streams for Mobility-as-a-Service Providers

Mobility-as-a-ServiceMaaS is evolving into a complex urban mobility operating system that will be based entirely on city data. MaaS platforms are currently active in 20 cities globally and operators are rapidly expanding to many more, drivi...

Indian Women's Volleyball team wins gold in SAG

The Indian Womens Volleyball team on Tuesday bagged a gold medal after defeating Nepal in the ongoing South Asian Games SAG. India secured a 3-2 win against the host country in the match. Nepal came from behind to lead 2-1 before losing two...

Shah holds meet with Assam student leaders, civil society members on CAB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB, sources said. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal is...

PIL against Arjun's statue: Govt gets more time to file reply

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted two more days to the states chief secretary to file a reply to a PIL challenging installation of a statue of late Congress leader Arjun Singh in Bhopal. A controversy erupted last month afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019