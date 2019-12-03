Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt, MLAs have clean chits from central probe agencies: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:27 IST
AAP govt, MLAs have clean chits from central probe agencies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was happy that as his government was about to complete its term, the AAP dispensation and MLAs of the party had "clean chits" from several central probe agencies such as the CBI, the ED and the Income-Tax (I-T) department as well as from the judiciary. He was referring to the 2015 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at his office in the Delhi Secretariat, several cases against his cabinet colleagues, including PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Despite several raids and cases, the ministers and MLAs got "clean chits" from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the I-T department and even the judiciary, Kejriwal said. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of unleashing central probe agencies on AAP leaders, adding that however, they had not found anything.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due early next year. Kejriwal claimed that the slowdown in the economy had no impact in Delhi.

The AAP government had waived electricity bills up to 200 units because money was saved in several works, he said. "We have put Rs 6,000 in every citizen's pocket per month...and in view of this, we have put Rs 30,000 crore in people's pockets," the AAP supremo said.

Talking about the works done in the national capital in the last five years, he said the AAP had provided the only "honest government" in the country in 70 years. Talking about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that said the Delhi government had maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, Kejriwal said it was because of an "honest government".

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, the chief minister said, "Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power - all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi's fiscal health...." "This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests continue in T'gana against vet rape and murder

Protests by students, lawyers and various other sections of society continued on Tuesday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last week, as agitators demanded death penalty fo...

India inaugurates its Gandhi-themed pavilion at COP 25

India Pavilion of the theme 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated at the 25th session of Conference of Parties under the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change UNFCCC COP25 in Madrid on Tuesday. Union Environment Secretary C K Mish...

"One of the greatest non-answers": Trump lauds Macron's political skills

U.S. President Donald Trump said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron gave one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard at a joint news conference on Tuesday. In response to a question posed to Trump by a U.S. journalist who asked wh...

Trump says U.S. does not support anti-government protests in Iran

U.S. President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran, but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019