Trump says U.S. does not support anti-government protests in Iran

U.S. President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

In response to a reporter asking whether the United States supported protesters in Iran, Trump said: "I don't want to comment on that, but the answer's 'no.' But I don't want to comment on that."

