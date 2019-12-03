WB assembly adjourned for two days as bills slated to be

The rancour between the West Bengal government and the governor hit a new low as Speaker Biman Banerjee Tuesday adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in the assembly are yet to get Jagdeep Dhankar's nod, which is necessary for it. The claim was refuted by the Raj Bhavan which in a statement termed the situation projected by Banerjee as "factually untenable".

The statement said there has been no delay in handling the legislative work at the Raj Bhavan as "highest priority is accorded" to it. But at times delay is occasioned due to response not forthcoming from various departments of the government, it said.

The House will remain adjourned till December 5 and the winter session will resume from December 6 at 11 am, Banerjee said in the Assembly. "The House will be adjourned for two days. The bills which were scheduled to be placed won't be tabled as they are yet to receive the nod of the governor.

"We had sent those bills for printing but can't place them in the Assembly as they are yet to get the nod," Banerjee said. Raj Bhavan came out with the statement within hours and said the situation projected is factually untenable as there has been no delay in handling the legislative work.

"Highest priority is accorded (to the legislative work). However, all issues are thoroughly gone into after due briefing from the department," it said. There was no delay whatsoever at the end of the governor in dealing with the legislative work and if issues are pending, it is on account of lack of input or response from the concerned departments, the statement said.

Citing several bills and delays from various departments on addressing queries and clarifications, the Raj Bhavan said there has been no let up whatsoever at the governor's end. Since assuming charge in July end this year, Governor Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the TMC government on a number of issues..

