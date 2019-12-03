Left Menu
Development News Edition

Support AIMPLB decision to file review plea: Akbaruddin Owaisi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:20 IST
Support AIMPLB decision to file review plea: Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has said the AIMPLB is filing a review plea in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter as Muslims have faith in the country's Constitution and court despite the injustice allegedly meted out to them in education, jobs and other sectors. Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA and younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, also wondered when will those responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 get punishment.

He was speaking at a protest meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, a body of religious scholars and others, late on Monday night against the demolition of the disputed structure ahead of its anniversary on December 6. A five-judge bench of the apex court had ruled on November 9 that a temple should be built through a trust set up by the government on the disputed site, where the mosque was demolished.

"We have faith in justice. That faith is telling us to file review petition. We have trust in this country's Constitution. We have trust in this country's court. That's why we are filing. It should not be seen in a wrong way," Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

A resolution passed at the meeting, released to the media by AIMIM, said the meeting held that the judgment on the title suit of Babri Masjid/Ram Janmabhoomi "is not acceptable to the Muslims." The meeting supports the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) decision to file the revision petition against the apex court's judgment on the title suit, according to the resolution. "The meeting demands that just as the title suit was heard by the court on a daily basis, the criminal case against the perpetrators of the demolition shall also be heard on a daily basis and verdict shall be given soon," it said.

Protests should be held in a democratic and peaceful manner on the demolition anniversary on December 6 and prayers should be offered for rebuilding the mosque, the resolution added. The AIMPLB, which was not a party to the law suit, has previously said a review petition will be filed by December 9.

The Board had recently asserted that 99 per cent of Muslims in the country want a review of the verdict..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Raising profile, Spain's far-right Vox gets seat on parliament oversight body

Far-right Vox on Tuesday won a seat on the committee responsible for running Spains parliament, raising its national political profile hours after a member of the party scuffled with another lawmaker.Vox became the third-largest party in a ...

New SPD leaders to avoid outright call to quit German government - sources

Leaders of Germanys Social Democrats are leaning away from proposing the party quit Chancellor Angela Merkels government as they work on a motion to put to delegates at a party congress, party sources said. Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia...

Stocks slump as Trump says trade deal with China can wait

New York, Dec 3 AP US stocks fell sharply in early trading Tuesday after President Donald Trump cast doubt over the potential for a trade deal with China this year and threatened to impose tariffs on French goods. Trump said he has no deadl...

Russia accuses alleged U.S. spy of lying about his ill-treatment in jail

Russia on Tuesday accused a former U.S. Marine it has held for almost a year on spying charges of faking health problems in custody and lying about his ill-treatment to stir up noise around his case.Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019