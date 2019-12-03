UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour holds at 9 points - YouGov poll
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has maintained its nine-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.
Support for the Conservatives stood at 42%, down one point from YouGov's previous poll published on Saturday, while Labour was also down one point at 33%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
