UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour holds at 9 points - YouGov poll

  • London
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:36 IST
UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour holds at 9 points - YouGov poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has maintained its nine-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 42%, down one point from YouGov's previous poll published on Saturday, while Labour was also down one point at 33%.

