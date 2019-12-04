Left Menu
15 GB data per month for Delhiites through hotspot network: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that Delhiites will get free 15 GB data per month through a hotspot network across the city. Work on setting up 11,000 hotspots across the city is going on, he said.

On December 16, 100 hotspots will be inaugurated launching the Delhi government's free wifi scheme, he said. With this free 15 GB internet data usage being provided to people, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto for 2015 Assembly polls, Kejriwal said.

