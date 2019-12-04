Have plans to strengthen irrigation system: AJSU Party chief

AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto on Wednesday said he plans to strengthen the irrigation system in Mandar constituency -- often referred to as one of Jharkhand's vegetable bowls -- if his party comes to power in the state. Addressing a poll meeting here, Mahto also said midday meals will be extended to madrasa schools in Jharkhand.

"We have plans to divert water from Koel River to Mandar to strengthen the irrigation system in the constituency, which supplies vegetables not just within the state but also to neighbouring Bengal," he said, appealing to people to vote for party candidate Hemlata Oraon. The deputy chief minister also asserted that his party will ensure pay parity between teachers of madrasas and other educational institutes, if voted to power.

AJSU Party, an ally of the incumbent BJP-led NDA government in the state, is contesting 53 of the 81 Assembly seats on its own. The saffron party has fielded former MLA Deo Kumar Dhan from the seat while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance has nominated greenhorn Sunny Toppo.

Mandar goes to polls on December 7, during the second phase of the five-phase Assembly polls in the state..

