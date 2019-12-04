Left Menu
Buoyed by Ayodhya verdict, VHP raises bar for 'hit Chintaks' registration

Upbeat over the Supreme Court of India verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi issue, the RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to garner 50 lakh 'Hindu Hit Chintaks'.

Vishva Hindu Parishad. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Upbeat over the Supreme Court of India verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi issue, the RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to garner 50 lakh 'Hindu Hit Chintaks'.

A parallel to the membership drive, associating more 'hit chintaks' move was launched soon after the top court's verdict is already attracting massive interest in the saffron outfit. The Hindu hit chintaks, as the members are known, will be working towards the betterment and improvement of the Hindu society which also include Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs as well.

"We used to have a target of around 30 lakhs but the kind of response we have got made us wonder if we could give a target of 50 lakhs. And the number of people that have approached us for registration making us believe that even target of 50 lakh is also less," Vagheesh Issar, in charge of the registration drive for Hindu Hit Chintaks (well-wishers of Hindus) and senior VHP functionary. The drive has begun from November 24 and will culminate on December 8. The countrywide target set for the registration is 50 lakhs whereas the target in Delhi is two lakhs.

"Those from maths, temples, various religious organizations, RWAs, NGOs, market associations and political leaders along with Hindu refugees coming from Pakistan are being made Hindu hit Chintaks," stated Issar. He said that the membership drive is launched every three years and due to the positive environment the VHP has revised its target of new membership numbers from 35 lakh to 50 lakhs, he added

The senior VHP functionary stated that the upbeat mood of the nation was the cause that the organisation decided to revise its targets of new Hindu hit chintaks. The VHP has been in the forefront of the Ramjanmabhoomi cause and has been one of the chief contributors for kar sevaks at the height of the agitation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

