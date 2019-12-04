Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister Pandey lauds MP govt's decision to organise Ram Leela in all civic bodies

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday lauded the decision of Madhya Pradesh government of organising Ram Leela in all civic bodies, saying that now others are also 'walking' on the BJP's path.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:14 IST
Union Minister Pandey lauds MP govt's decision to organise Ram Leela in all civic bodies
Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday lauded the decision of Madhya Pradesh government of organising Ram Leela in all civic bodies, saying that now others are also 'walking' on the BJP's path. "Lord Ram's life influences every aspect of India's culture. Mahatma Gandhi himself used to consider Lord Ram's life as an ideal for India's life. BJP has always followed Lord Ram's ideals of life. It is good that now others are also walking on our path," Pandey told ANI.

On being asked about the Congress accusing BJP of using Lord Ram's name for political agenda, Pandey said: "The entire nation and our society have accepted what the BJP used to say in this regard. Even the Supreme Court has respected what we used to say. It means we are on the right path." Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to construct Ram Leela stages in all the civic bodies across the state. The government has also decided to finance other necessary event-related expenses.

"We believe that this tradition should be revived in each city. There are so many cities having Ram Leela stages and grounds they need to be developed. We will carry out this work along with their beautification," Jaivardhan Singh, MP's Minister for Urban Development and Housing, told ANI. However, the state government has been facing a growing backlash from the BJP over this decision.

"Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government is trying to deviate the attention of the people from important issues. Our government had done a lot for the development of Ram Van Gaman Path," said BJP MP Ganesh Singh. Earlier today, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma lashed out at the Congress for 'lying' to the people in the name of constructing Ram Path.

"The Congress party has played the role of Ravana in the field of politics until now. They lied to the people to seek their votes in the name of constructing a Ram Path earlier. It's been a year now, but not even a single brick has been used," said Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AIUDF writes to Amit Shah requesting withdrawal of CAB

The All India United Democratic Front AIUDF wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, requesting him not to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament as it is against the interest of people of Assam and the whole cou...

The Who to return to Cincinnati, 40 years after concert tragedy

Veteran British rockers The Who will play Cincinnati next year for the first time since 1979, when a stampede before a concert they were giving in the city killed 11 fans. The band, co-founded in 1964 and still led by singer Roger Daltrey a...

Affidavit case:Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance for day

A Nagpur court on Wednesday granted former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis exemption from appearance for the day in the case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election af...

14,500 NGOs banned by govt from receiving foreign funds

As many as 14,500 NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA, were banned in the last five years from receiving funds from abroad, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union minister of state for home Nityanand Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019