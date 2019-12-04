HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

DEL32 LD CHIDAMBARAM Chidambaram gets bail from SC after 105 days in custody

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Wednesday set to walk out of jail after 105 days in custody with the Supreme Court giving him bail in a money laundering case connected to INX Media and directing that he can't leave the country without its permission.

DEL41 CONG-2NDLD CHIDAMBARAM Truth finally prevails, Cong says after SC bail to Chidambaram

New Delhi: The truth has finally prevailed, the Congress said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted bail to senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX-Media money laundering case.

DEL14 BJP-CHIDAMBARAM Congress celebrating corruption: BJP after SC's bail to Chidambaram

New Delhi: Stating that P Chidambaram has joined the "Out On Bail Club", the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress' reaction following the Supreme Court's bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a "classic case" of the party celebrating corruption.

BOM9 CG-ITBP-2NDLD FIRING ITBP soldier shoots dead 5 colleagues in Chhattisgarh, kills self

Raipur: An ITBP soldier allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, killing five personnel and injuring two before killing himself in a suspected case of fratricide, police said.

DEL29 CAB-LD CITIZENSHIP BILL Citizenship amendment bill gets Cabinet nod, set to be tabled in Parliament

New Delhi: Paving the way for Parliament to take up the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

DEL17 JK-LD AVALANCHE 4 soldiers killed by snow avalanche near LoC in north Kashmir

Srinagar: Four soldiers were killed in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL37 SINO-INDIA-LD WANG Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visiting India this month

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi is set to visit India later this month to hold boundary talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

BOM12 MH-LD CM-MEET-RELATIVE Row over CM's nephew attending official meet, BJP slams govt

Mumbai: A controversy erupted on Wednesday over Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai's presence at a meeting chaired by his uncle and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, with the BJP terming it as the rise of an "alternative power centre".

CAL5 WB-LD GOVERNOR Amid tussle over abrupt adjournment, Bengal guv says he will visit assembly Thursday

Kolkata: Amid a tussle with the ruling TMC over an abrupt two-day adjournment of the assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he will be visiting the House on Thursday.

MDS5 KA-NITHYANANDA-COUNTRY On the run, controversial godman Nithyananda has his 'own country' now

Bengaluru: The Bidadi ashram of self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who is facing charges of illegal confinement of children and has been charge-sheeted in a rape case, is almost empty and the key people who handled the daily affairs are missing.

Legal: LGD22 SC-LD ELECTORAL BOND

SC to consider according hearing in Jan on plea seeking stay on electoral bond scheme New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider according hearing in January a plea of an NGO seeking a stay on the electoral bond scheme meant for collection of funds by political parties to contest polls.

LGB7 MH-3RD LD COURT-FADNAVIS

Affidavit case:Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance for day Nagpur: A Nagpur court on Wednesday granted former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis exemption from appearance for the day in the case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election affidavit.

Foreign:

FGN25 US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LD REPORT Prez Trump abused power to benefit his re-election in 2020: House intel panel report on impeachment

Washington: President Donald Trump abused powers of his office and endangered US national security by soliciting the interference of a foreign government to benefit his re-election in 2020, the Opposition Democrats have alleged and said there was "overwhelming evidence" to impeach him. By Lalit K Jha

FGN15 US-3RDLD PICHAI Google CEO Sundar Pichai also named chief of parent company Alphabet as founders step down

Washington: Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO will also become the chief of the parent company Alphabet after the internet giant's co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their executive roles, making the India-born tech wizard one of the world's most powerful corporate leaders. By Lalit K Jha

FGN23 UK-LD NIRAVMODI UK court further remands Nirav Modi to appear on Jan 2, 2020

London: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was further remanded in custody at a hearing on Wednesday and asked to appear via videolink on January 2. By Aditi Khanna .PTI AQS AQS

