Trump meets Turkey's Erdogan on sidelines of NATO summit
U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London on Wednesday, a White House spokesman said.
"The two presidents discussed the importance of Turkey fulfilling its alliance commitments, further strengthening commerce through boosting bilateral trade by $100 billion, regional security challenges and energy security," the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
