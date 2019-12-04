Trump meets Turkey's Erdogan on sidelines of NATO summit

U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London on Wednesday, a White House spokesman said.

"The two presidents discussed the importance of Turkey fulfilling its alliance commitments, further strengthening commerce through boosting bilateral trade by $100 billion, regional security challenges and energy security," the spokesman said.

