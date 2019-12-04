N.Korea's army chief disappointed by Trump comments, warns against force: KCNA
North Korea's army chief said he was disappointed by U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of using military force against Pyongyang, and warned that any strike would meet a quick response, state media reported on Wednesday. Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was also "displeased" by Donald Trump's comments at a NATO summit in Britain, according to KCNA.
Trump said on Tuesday he still had confidence in the North Korean leader but noted that Kim "likes sending rockets up, doesn't he?". Trump added that Washington could use force. "If we have to, we’ll do it." Pak said that it would be a "horrible thing" for the United States if Washington launched an attack, and that North Korea would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level," KCNA said.
