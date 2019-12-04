Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram receives rousing welcome outside Tihar Jail

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:18 IST
Chidambaram receives rousing welcome outside Tihar Jail

As a visibly relieved P Chidambaram walked out of the Tihar jail on Wednesday, he received a rapturous welcome by scores of Congress supporters. Chidambaram, 74, was released from the prison after being granted bail in a money laundering case linked to the INX Media. His son Karti was on hand to receive the Union minister.

Dressed in his trademark long-sleeved white shirt and dhoti, Chidambaram, whose custody entered the 106th day on Wednesday with most of the time spent behind bars, was surrounded by a posse of newsmen and photographers. "After 106 days of pre-trial incarceration, not a single charge has been framed against me," he told reporters outside the prison where hundreds of Congress supporters and party leaders were present.

They chanted slogans, 'Dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya sher aaya (Look who has arrived...the tiger has arrived). Jail k tale toot gaye, chidambaram ji chhoot gaye' (The locks of prison have broken, Chidambaram ji is finally out). The gathering of his supporters also led to a traffic jam on the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg.

Karti, who was waiting outside the jail, said he was elated. "It has been a long wait. I am very grateful that the Supreme Court has given him bail. I am very grateful to entire top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who have supported him through all this," he told reporters.

Lok Sabha MP K Jayakumar said Chidambaram was a classic case of revenge politics. "We all are very happy that Chidambaram is out after 106 days of needless detention. I do not know what kind of system we have. After 90 days if the chargesheet is not filled, you should be let out," Jayakumar said.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the former Union finance minister, who has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

No saplings planted to offset felled trees, says HC on highway

The Madras High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India to respond to a plea over maintenance of highways in Tamil Nadu and directed the Centre to answer queries in a batch of petitions on the matter. Hearing a Public I...

Two Samajwadi Party workers held for extortion

Two workers of the Samajwadi Party SP were arrested here on Wednesday for extorting Rs 5 lakh from an office-bearer of a local educational institution, police said. The accused were identified as Amitkumar Singh 28 and Prashant Ram Waghare...

Trump administration moves to remove 700,000 people from food stamps

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it will make it harder for states to keep residents in the U.S. food stamp program in a move that is projected to end benefits for nearly 700,000 people.President Donald Trump has argued that many ...

UPDATE 4-Legal experts summoned by Democrats call Trump actions impeachable

Constitutional law experts called by Democrats testified on Wednesday that President Donald Trumps actions concerning Ukraine represented impeachable offenses as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee began proceedings expected to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019