UK's Johnson has 10-point lead over Labour before election -Savanta ComRes poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a 10-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by Savanta ComRes on Wednesday, ahead of next week's election.
Support for the Conservatives stood at 42%, down 1% compared with five days ago. Labour were on 32%, down 1%, the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 12% and other political parties were on 15%.
Savanta ComRes surveyed 2,041 people between Dec. 2 and 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
