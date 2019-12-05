Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Conservatives plan January Brexit, February budget if they win election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 04:00 IST
UK Conservatives plan January Brexit, February budget if they win election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives said on Wednesday they would complete Britain's exit from the European Union by the end of January and hold a budget in February if they win the national election. With a week to go until the Dec. 12 vote which will decide the fate of Brexit and the world's fifth-largest economy, the Conservatives lead the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls but it remains unclear whether they are far enough ahead to form a majority government.

Setting out their plans for the first 100 days of government, the Conservatives pledged to ratify Britain's EU exit, introduce new domestic law on issues such as health, justice and education, and set out tax cuts in a budget. "This is the most important election in a generation – important because it will define if we go forward as a country or remain stuck, stalled, repeating the same arguments of the last three years with yet more damaging uncertainty," Johnson said in a statement.

"If there is a Conservative majority next week, we will get Brexit done by the end of January. 2020 will then be the year we finally put behind us the arguments and uncertainty over Brexit." Labour has promised to renegotiate the Brexit deal and hold a second EU referendum within six months.

If they win a majority, the Conservatives plan to set out their legislative programme on Dec. 19 and then before Christmas bring back the legislation required to ratify Johnson's EU exit agreement and pass it in time to leave by Jan. 31. The Conservative Party said it would then hold a post-Brexit budget in February "to take advantages of the opportunities provided by leaving the EU with a deal", which would include tax cuts.

Finance minister Sajid Javid postponed a Nov. 6 budget statement due to a delay to Britain's scheduled Oct. 31 EU exit and the government's intention to hold an election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Russian anti-doping chief calls for reform of federation

Russias anti-doping chief has called for the dismissal of all national team athletics coaches and the creation of an international working group to help lift the suspension against the countrys athletics federation, a letter was seen by Reu...

Report: Orioles trade RHP Bundy to Angels

The Baltimore Orioles traded right-hander Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in exchange for four minor league pitchers, according to multiple reports. MLB Networks Ken Rosenthal said prospect Isaac Mattson was among them.Bu...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts suspected to be linked to Iran -officials

A U.S. Navy warship seized advanced missile parts believed to be linked to Iran in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as President Donald Trumps administration pressures Tehran to curb its regional activities.The officials,...

UPDATE 3-Ten of thousands of protesters mark third national strike in Colombia

Colombian unions and student groups marked a third national strike on Wednesday with marches, chants and dancing, ahead of additional dialogue between protest leaders and the government over President Ivan Duques social and economic policie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019