Rape survivor set ablaze: Priyanka targets HM, UP CM over law and order

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:46 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law-and-order situation in the state on Thursday after a rape survivor was allegedly set on fire in Unnao by five men. "Yesterday the home minister of the country and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister clearly lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has become better. Seeing such incidents everyday angers the mind. BJP leaders should now come out of false propaganda," she said in a tweet.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a news report of the incident, wherein the rape survivor from Unnao was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men. In another tweet, she said, "Hurt by the news of health of the Unnao victim. Pray to God that the victim gains health soon."

"The BJP government's statement of yesterday was that all is well in UP. Today another statement has come. But it is the responsibility of the CM and UP government to issue false statements and false propaganda," she added. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also trained his guns on the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the sorry state of affairs, saying a jungle raj was prevailing in the state.

"It is strange that even after such heinous cases, the BJP government is patting its back. The accused, who were in jail, come out and commit another crime. No one is safe in the state," he said, adding that the Congress was standing firmly with the victims of such incidents and would fight for them from the House to the streets.

