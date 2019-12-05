Time to focus on ailing economy, not religious issues: Mamata

In a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said "politics of divide and rule" would do no good to the country, which is currently staring at an economic slowdown. Speaking at a programme here, the TMC supremo asserted that it was time to address economic woes in the country, instead of harping on "Hindu-Muslim" issues.

"There is uncertainty everywhere. Unemployment and poverty have reached sky-high levels. At a time like this, I don't know if harping on Hindu-Muslim issues will yield any positive result," she said, without elaborating on the matter. Talking about the steep onion prices, Banerjee said the Centre had no control over the soaring rates.

"Onion prices have shot through the roof across the country. It has touched Rs 150 per kilo. The Centre has no control over the rising prices," she stated on the sidelines of ABP-Infocom meet here. Banerjee also alleged that the Centre was planning to sell off railways, in the wake of reports that the Union government might outsource commercial and onboard services of a few trains.

"They (central government) are trying to sell the railways. When I was the railway minister, I was asked why passenger fares were not being increased. I work for common people... Revenue can also be raised from commercial usage (freight)," she said. The CM urged people to work for peace and prosperity.

"Nobody knows what will happen to the banks tomorrow. I am also sceptical about the insurance sector. This never happened before "Let us work together. Let us be united, work for peace and integrity. Dwelling on religious matters will not bring the desired outcome," she insisted.

The TMC boss also claimed that industrialists in the country feel intimidated by central agencies - the CBI, the IT department and the ED. "We have no desire to interfere with the matters of the industry, the way the BJP government is doing Many of them (industrialists) have left Indian shores as they are scared. Rahul Bajaj had the guts to speak out. But I feel he has been put under scanner since then," she said.

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj recently said that India Inc was afraid of criticising the Centre's policies. He found support in Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw who said the government treated India Inc as "pariahs" and doesn't want to hear any criticism of the economy. Slamming West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over alleged delay in clearance of bills, she said there was a "parallel administration running in the state".

"I am sorry to say this... The House got adjourned as bills were not signed. We are fighting, and we will fight this out," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)