Congress not serious on framers' plight: Jagdambika Pal

A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Thursday accused the Congress of not being serious on the plight of farmers, pointing at the near-empty opposition benches during a discussion on crop loss. When members were participating in the discussion on "crop loss due to various reasons and its impact on farmers", Jagdambika Pal said Congress members were not serious on the issue.

"Not even one member is present," Pal said pointing at the opposition benches. A few Congress and other opposition members were present in the House. The Congress members present raised their hands to reject Pal's claim.

Not many members were present in the House during the course of the debate.

