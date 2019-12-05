Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pelosi instructs House panel to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:54 IST
UPDATE 2-Pelosi instructs House panel to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival. "The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and (a) crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival," Pelosi said in a televised statement.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our Founders and our hearts full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," she added, referring to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Pelosi made the remarks a day after the Judiciary Committee held a hearing in which three constitutional law experts called by Democratic lawmakers said Trump had engaged in conduct that represents impeachable offenses under the Constitution. A fourth expert called by Republican lawmakers called the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry rushed and flawed.

The House Intelligence Committee this week submitted findings from its inquiry into Trump's push for Kiev to launch an investigation related to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Trump also wanted Ukraine to look into the discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 U.S. election. Democrats have accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391 million in security aid to Ukraine - a U.S. ally facing Russian aggression - to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce the investigation.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the impeachment investigation a hoax. (Writing by Susan Heavey and Paul Simao Editing by Will Dunham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if IK Gujral's advice was heeded: Manmohan Singh

The 1984 Sikh riots could have been avoided had the then home minister P V Narasimha Rao heeded to I K Gujrals advice to call in the Army at the earliest to contain the violence after Indira Gandhi was assassinated, according to former prim...

Delhi: Arjuna awardee Abhishek Verma's car stolen from outside relative's house

Renowned archer Abhishek Vermas car was stolen from outside his relatives house in New Delhis Rohini on Wednesday night. Abhishek had gone to a family dinner in Rohini sector-8, after that he went to the Dividing road. After returning, he h...

Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development held meeting on pollution

The Parliamentary Committee on urban development held a meeting on Thursday on the issue of pollution. Among the revelations made in the committee is the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR that says respiratory-related di...

Authorities say at least 28 killed in landslides in Burundi

Nairobi, Dec 5 AP Authorities in Burundi say at least 28 people have been killed in landslides after heavy rains and that toll could grow with many people missing. A local official in Mugina commune, Desire Ndagijimana says 28 bodies have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019