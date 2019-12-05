Left Menu
Adityanath hits out at Cong, RJD, JMM over issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at Congress party, RJD and JMM saying they did not want to build Ram temple in Ayodhya and kept the issue unresolved for so many years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking in Ichagarh in Jharkhand on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at Congress party, RJD and JMM saying they did not want to build Ram temple in Ayodhya and kept the issue unresolved for so many years. Speaking at an election rally here, Adityanath said, "Congress, JMM, and RJD did not want a Mandir in Ayodhya and that is why the issue was never resolved. The world has now witnessed how this 500-year-old Ayodhya issue has been solved peacefully and without any problem.

"Supreme Court decision has proved this point. As you can see Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the second time and within six months Ram mandir issue was resolved. We have said earlier that "Modi hai to Mumkin hai' (If Modi is there then it is possible) and now this is proved right," he said. Adityanath also criticized the Congress, RJD, and JMM over this issue of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Within 100 days of forming the government at the Centre, Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir. The dream of Baba Saheb Ambedkar was fulfilled by Modiji with the abrogation of Article 370," he said. "Who was supporting Article 370, it was either Congress, RJD, JMM or Pakistan. The act which makes Pakistan happy does that make you happy? So why Congress, RJD and JMM were supporting Article 370. This was so because they believe in doing politics over the issue of terrorism," he added.

There are 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, out of which 20 will go for polling in the second phase on December 7, while the counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

