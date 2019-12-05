Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cutting down corporate tax is good reform: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that slashing the rate of corporate tax was a good reform and the NDA government in its second term was seeking to bring better changes in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:43 IST
Cutting down corporate tax is good reform: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that slashing the rate of corporate tax was a good reform and the NDA government in its second term was seeking to bring better changes in the country. "Cutting down corporate tax is not just good for headlines, not just good PR, not just good atmospherics, it is good reform. This government is now in its second term, after taking up a lot of reformatory steps in 1st term is committed to further reforms," Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha here.

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha passed the bill that provides for inserting a new provision in the Income Tax Act that a company may opt to pay tax at 22 per cent if does not claim any incentive or deduction. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed after a reply by Sitharaman, who expressed confidence in the growth rate picking up after it came down to 4.5 per cent in the July- September quarter.

The bill seeks to replace an ordinance brought by the government earlier. She had said a new provision in the I-T Act from this fiscal provides an existing domestic company to opt to pay tax at 22 per cent plus surcharge at 10 per and cess at 4 per cent if it does not claim any incentive.

The effective tax rate for these companies comes to 25.17per cent. They would also not be subjected to the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT). The bill provides that a domestic manufacturing company set up on or after October 1, 2019, and which commences manufacturing by March 31, 2023, may opt to pay tax at 15 per cent plus surcharge at 10 per cent and cess at 4 per cent if it does not claim any deduction. The effective rate of tax comes to 17.16 per cent for these companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco shares priced at top of range in world's biggest IPO

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has priced its initial public offering IPO at the top of its indicative range, the company said on Thursday, making it the worlds biggest flotation by raising more than Alibabas 25 billion listing in 2014....

UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for teachers' appointment may be amended: HRD ministry

The UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges may be amended, the HRD ministry said on Thursday after its officials held a meeting with office-bearers of Delh...

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-The election diet: sausage rolls, brownies and flapjack

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...

FACTBOX-Big Tech faces growing number of U.S. probes

Big tech companies such as Facebook Inc , Alphabet Incs Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc face a slew of U.S. antitrust probes by the federal government, state attorneys general and Congress. Here are the investigations under way.DEPARTM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019