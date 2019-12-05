Left Menu
Oppo parties hold strategy meet in Parliament over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Opposition parties held a joint meeting on Thursday to discuss the strategy to counter the government over Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Oppo parties hold strategy meet in Parliament over Citizenship Amendment Bill
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Opposition parties held a joint meeting on Thursday to discuss the strategy to counter the government over Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. The meeting took place in the chambers of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Parliament.

According to sources, members of 14-16 parties were there in the meeting to discuss the strategy in the parliament. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they face persecution in their countries.

The bill is set to be tabled next week in Parliament in the current Winter Session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

