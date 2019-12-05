Left Menu
Congress minority wing, public grievance cell meet ahead of Dec 14 rally

Ahead of the 'Bharat Bachao' rally called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on December 14, the minority wing and public grievance redressal cell of the party organised two meetings on Thursday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the 'Bharat Bachao' rally called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on December 14, the minority wing and public grievance redressal cell of the party organised two meetings on Thursday. The meeting of the minority wing was chaired by its chairman Rehan Khalid while the meeting of public grievance redressal wing was chaired by Deepak Kumar and Anil Yadav, with the chairman Nutan Vajpayee too attending it.

During the meeting, the strategy to mobelise large number of workers for the Ramlila Maidan rally was discussed. The rally scheduled for December 14, will be the final one in a series of district-level and state-level protests organised by the party against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

