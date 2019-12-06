Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Trudeau calls on Canada's opposition to help on climate, taxes, healthcare

  Updated: 06-12-2019 02:20 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who now heads a weakened minority government, on Thursday called on opposition parties to work with him to help pass a tax cut, strengthen the healthcare system and fight climate change. Trudeau's Liberals were re-elected in October but lost their parliamentary majority and need the support of at least one opposition party to stay in power and pass legislation.

"Some believe that minority governments are incapable of getting things done. But Canada's history tells us otherwise," Governor General Julie Payette - head of state Queen Elizabeth's representative in Ottawa - said in a speech she delivered on behalf of the prime minister. While no opposition leaders have explicitly offered Trudeau support, there is little appetite for another vote anytime soon among the three main opposition parties. In recent Canadian history, minority federal governments have lasted an average of about two years.

In the speech, Trudeau focused on key campaign pledges, like fighting climate change, which he said was "the defining challenge of our time", and on taking steps to introduce national coverage for prescription drugs, known as pharmacare. Both policies are also supported by the left-leaning New Democrat Party (NDP) led by Jagmeet Singh. The Liberals and the NDP together hold 181 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, more than enough to push through legislation.

Trudeau reiterated that a middle-class tax cut would be the first act of his government, and he promised investments in housing and infrastructure, including for First Nation communities. At the same time, "the Government will pursue a responsible fiscal plan to keep the economy strong and growing," Trudeau said.

Trudeau's Liberals failed to win a seat in either Alberta or Saskatchewan, the heart of the west's struggling oil industry and home to the world's third-largest crude reserves. The government has not been able to accelerate the construction of pipelines needed to get the crude to international markets.

In a bid to repair ties, Trudeau named key ally Chrystia Freeland, formerly foreign minister and an Alberta native, to act as his point person with the provinces. "While the government takes strong action to fight climate change, it will also work just as hard to get Canadian resources to new markets, and offer unwavering support to the hardworking women and men in Canada's natural resources sectors," Trudeau said in the speech.

