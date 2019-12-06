Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-As scandal simmers, majority of Japan firms want PM Abe to finish term

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 04:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 04:30 IST
POLL-As scandal simmers, majority of Japan firms want PM Abe to finish term

A majority of Japanese firms want long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to finish his term to September 2021 but fewer than one in five say he should stay beyond then, a Reuters poll showed, as allegations that he broke campaign laws erode public support.

Opposition lawmakers allege Abe favoured supporters with invites to an annual state-funded cherry-blossom viewing party and may have broken campaign laws by subsidising backers’ attendance at a reception the night before. Questions have also arisen over whether a gangster attended the state-funded event and why this year's invitation list was shredded. The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.

Abe, who quit after a troubled 2006-07 term and returned to office in December 2012 promising to revive the economy, in November became Japan's longest serving premier, breaking a record set over a century ago. "A lengthy administration invites concentration of power and corruption may easily emerge, but there is no other politician with the experience and ability," a manager at a textile firm said in a written response explaining why Abe should stay on.

Fifty-nine percent said Abe should complete his term as Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader but then step down. Another 16% want him to stay longer. That would require a rule change by the LDP, whose head is virtually assured the premiership if the party stays in power.

Twenty-five percent, though, said he should quit sooner. "Domestically, there is a feeling of stagnation and friction with neighbouring countries has emerged," wrote a manager at a transport-equipment firm.

Japan's relations with U.S. ally South Korea have chilled due to a feud over their shared wartime legacy, although ties with China have improved. Media polls have shown the cherry-blossom affair chipping away at voter support, although backing for the fragmented opposition remains weak. A Mainichi newspaper survey published Monday showed a six point drop to 42% from October.

The decline has not ended speculation that Abe might call a snap lower-house election to renew his mandate. Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, an outspoken Abe critic, topped the list - barely - of lawmakers respondents want to take over as premier when Abe's term ends, with 17% to Abe's 16%. LDP rising star Shinjiro Koizumi was the choice for 11%.

The corporate survey, conducted from Nov. 20 to Dec. 2 for Reuters by Nikkei Research, canvassed 502 big and midsize non-financial companies. Roughly 240 firms answered questions on politics on condition of anonymity to express opinions freely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

"Tired, afraid, fed up": a grenade found in one Madrid social centre hits a nerve

A minors reception centre in Madrid became the focus for clashing views on immigration and social welfare on Thursday, after police defused a grenade found there a day earlier.The row around the centre, in the suburb of Hortaleza, crystalli...

Gerry Garcia's Alligator guitar could sell for $400,000 at L.A. auction

A battered Fender Stratocaster played by the late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia could fetch up to 400,000 at an auction in Los Angeles next week.The guitar, nicknamed Alligator because of the distinctive green alligator sticker on the...

Canada says it will be tough challenge to get trade deal ratified by U.S.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said it would be a tough challenge to get a new three-nation continental trade agreement ratified by the United States.The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed in Nove...

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc , heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin.To grow bey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019