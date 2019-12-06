People have lost faith in criminal justice system: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people are "happy" over what has happened in Hyderabad but have lost faith in the criminal justice system.

Kejriwal was reacting to the encounter killings of four persons accused of raping and killing a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

"The governments and agencies need to sit together and discuss ways to strengthen the criminal justice system," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)