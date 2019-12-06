Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP seeks apology from Congress members in LS for `threatening' Smriti Irani

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sought apology from Congress members TN Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose in the Lok Sabha stating that they had behaved in a threatening manner with Union Minister Smriti Irani after she spoke on the tragic incident in which the Unnao rape survivor was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:03 IST
BJP seeks apology from Congress members in LS for `threatening' Smriti Irani
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sought apology from Congress members TN Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose in the Lok Sabha stating that they had behaved in a threatening manner with Union Minister Smriti Irani after she spoke on the tragic incident in which the Unnao rape survivor was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh. The matter was raised by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi after the house met at 1.30 pm following an adjournment earlier.

He said it was wrong to come in front of a woman MP in a "threatening position". "She was expressing her opinion. The behaviour is most uncalled for. Call the two members. They should apologise," he said.

BJP MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo said one of the MPs behaved in a threatening way. "He pulled up his sleeve, he came forward," she said. Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, asked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to talk to the party MPs regarding the apology and adjourned the House till 2.30 pm.

The House earlier witnessed clash between Congress and BJP members with both accusing each other of politicising the brutal incident in which Unnao rape survivor was set ablaze. Irani accused the Opposition parties of being quiet "when rape was used as a political weapon" in West Bengal panchayat elections.

The issue was raised by Chowdhury in Zero Hour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Approach in Namami Gange for improving flows comprehensive: Shekhawat

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said there has been a massive improvement in the Clean Ganga Mission during the last five years.Recently, a massive river rafting expedition called Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan was ...

Gati Launches itself into the Next Phase of Growth with All Cargo Logistics & Kintetsu World Express Japan

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoirGati Ltd. NSE GATI, BSE 532345 Indias leader in Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions, has offloaded a significant equity stake to Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Indias largest integrated logistics so...

Weak Arctic ice sees 56 polar bears descend on Russian village

Moscow, Dec 6 AFP More than 50 polar bears have gathered on the edge of a village in Russias far north, environmentalists and residents said, as weak Arctic ice leaves them unable to roam. The Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund said ...

Martin Scorsese wanted Anna Paquin to have less dialogues in 'The Irishman'

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese says it was his decision to give less dialogues to Anna Paquins character in The Irishman as he wanted her to serve more as an observer. The Netflix film, which has been receiving critical acclaim from all quarters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019