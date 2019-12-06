Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior PML-N leaders in London for vital consultation with Sharifs

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:47 IST
Senior PML-N leaders in London for vital consultation with Sharifs

Senior leaders of Nawaz Sharif's party are in London to discuss with the ailing former Pakistan prime minister the political situation in the country, including the issue of legislation on an Army chief's tenure extension and the appointment of the new chief election commissioner. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Ayaz Sadiq and Pervaiz Rasheed will attend a meeting presided over by party president Shehbaz Sharif in London, The Express Tribune reported.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, is currently in London after getting bail from a Pakistani court on medical grounds. Shehbaz had accompanied his elder brother to London last month. The former prime minister, who was serving a prison sentence in Pakistan for corruption, has an immune system disorder and other health problems.

"We will inquire after the party’s supreme leader and also take guidance (from Nawaz and Shahbaz) mainly on the issues of legislation on the extension in service of the army chief and the appointment of the new chief election commissioner (CEC),” Aurangzeb, the PML-N information secretary told Dawn newspaper before the group’s departure. She said the party leaders would return in a week after the consultation.

Pakistan's Supreme Court had in the last week of November gave the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan six months to legislate and iron out the lacunae in the reappointment or extension of tenure of an army chief, allowing the incumbent Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to stay on as Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) until a new law determined his terms of service. The ruling averted a crisis as Gen Bajwa was set to retire as COAS on November 29. Earlier, the apex court suspended a notification issued by Prime Minister Khan on August 19 for Gen Bajwa's reappointment for three years till 2022, citing procedural loopholes.

The PML-N has already cautioned that legislation on the extension of the COAS service will not be easy in Parliament if the ‘hostile attitude’ of the Prime Minister Khan-led government towards the Opposition persisted. The party has also accused the government of deliberately rendering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dysfunctional so that the foreign funding case against the ruling party could be put off.

"The chief election commissioner is posted for a fixed tenure. The government knew for the last six months that the CEC was set to retire in December,” PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House in Islamabad. "The government is responsible for the delay in the appointment of the new CEC", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-South Africa board suspends CEO on misconduct allegation

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe has been suspended following allegations of misconduct, the CSA said on Friday. The CSA, which placed Moroe on what it termed a precautionary suspension, has been grappling with operational...

I am against all types of encounters: Owaisi on encounter of accused in Telangana rape case

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he was personally against all types of encounters. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said As far as encounters are considered, I am personally against every type of encounter. Even the...

Activists to rally for mass climate march in Madrid

Thousands of activists from around the globe will simultaneously hit the streets of Madrid and Santiago on Friday to demand urgent action on the climate crisis from world leaders attending the COP25 summit. The main march will take place in...

Govt has cancelled Nithyananda's passport : MEA

The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019