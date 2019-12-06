Assam CM asks all people's representatives to ensure that all

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday exhorted all the people's representatives - from the legislators to panchayat members to uphold the teachings and philosophy of non-violence, honesty, cleanliness and service to the people to ensure that all live peacefully with economic independence. Participating in a discussion to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in the House, Sonowal said all the MLAs assembled in the House, serving all the 3.30 crore people of the state, together should send a message to the people that all will live together, work for the society and keep the state clean.

"There is not that much shortage of things in the country that people cannot satisfy their need. Gandhiji said we have to sacrifice greed to create an environment for all to live live with dignity. People's representatives have the responsibility towards achieving this," the chief minister said. Quoting the Mahatma that India lives in its villages, the chief minister urged all the people's representatives (legislators to panchayat members) to uphold Gandhiji's ideals and implement the Panchayati Raj system, and properly utilise the funds for the welfare of people and their economic independence.

"Science has made people's lives comfortable. But as they are always in search of peace, they have welcomed the Mahatma's principles, practice and belief of non-violence," he said. The fight against violence can be successful with Bapu's ahimsa (non-violence), Sonowal said.

Former three-time Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (Congress) also participating in the discussion dwelled upon the works, life and belief in religious pluralism of the Father of the Nation who had said he does not pray to the Ram who is the son of Dasarath (king of Ayodhya) but to that Ram who is eternal, belongs to all and is everywhere. Another former Chief Minster prafulla Kumar Mahanta (AGP) traced the early life and background of Mahatma Gandhi and his struggle for Indian independence.

The state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Congress legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF's Aminul Islam, Rabiram Narzary (BPF), and Bhuban Pegu (Ind) were among the others who participated in the discussion initiated by Speaker Hitesh Goswami. Before the House assembled to pay tributes to the Mahatma, the Congress MLAs sat at its doorway with his portrait chanting 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', the bhajan that was widely popularised by Bapu.

After the discussion, the week-long winter session of the Assembly was declared adjourned sine-die by the Speaker. PTI ESB SBN SBN.

