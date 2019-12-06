Qatar says there have been talks with Saudi Arabia -Al Jazeera
Qatari foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Friday there have been talks with the Saudis, and expressed his hopes for positive results, Qatar's Al Jazeera media network reported.
The minister also thanked Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah for his role in the mediation.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism. Qatar denies the charge and accuses its neighbors of seeking to curtail its sovereignty.
