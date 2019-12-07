Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Leak of classified papers ahead of UK election tied to Russian operation -Reddit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 06:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 06:04 IST
UPDATE 3-Leak of classified papers ahead of UK election tied to Russian operation -Reddit

The leak and distribution of classified UK-U.S. trade documents online is tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, social media site Reddit said on Friday, fuelling fears that Moscow is seeking to interfere in Britain's upcoming election. Britain's opposition Labour Party seized on the leaked documents on Nov. 27, saying they showed the ruling Conservatives were plotting to offer the state-run National Health Service (NHS) for sale in trade talks with Washington.

The NHS is much loved by Britons and has become an important issue in the country's election campaign, in which Labour trails the Conservatives despite cutting its lead in some polls. But researchers told Reuters on Monday that the way the documents were first shared on Reddit and then promoted online closely resembled a disinformation campaign uncovered earlier this year.

That operation -- known as Secondary Infektion -- attempted to spread false narratives across at least 30 online platforms, and stemmed from a network of social media accounts that Facebook said: "originated in Russia." "We were recently made aware of a post on Reddit that included leaked documents from the UK," Reddit said in a statement. "We investigated this account and the accounts connected to it, and today we believe this was part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia."

The company said it had identified and suspended 61 accounts which attempted to further promote the leaked papers. "All of these accounts have the same shared pattern as the original Secondary Infektion group detected, causing us to believe that this was indeed tied to the original group," it said.

A Labour spokesman declined to comment on how the party obtained the leaked documents or ties to the Russian campaign. "These documents reveal the plot against our NHS. And of course, neither the UK nor the U.S. government has denied their authenticity," he said. "Our releasing them to journalists was clearly in the public interest."

The British government said in a statement it was "already looking into the matter" with support from the National Cyber Security Centre, part of the GCHQ signals intelligence agency. "Online platforms should take responsibility for content posted on them, and we welcome the action Reddit has taken today," it said.

Britain goes to the polls next week in an election called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to try to break the Brexit deadlock in parliament for more than three years since the country voted to leave the European Union. The country's security agencies have warned that Russia and other countries may attempt to disrupt the vote with cyberattacks or divisive political messages on social media.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied allegations of election meddling. Officials in Moscow were not immediately available for comment after hours on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico thanks Trump for holding off on terrorist designation for drug cartels

Mexicos foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, on Friday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for holding off on classifying Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, a proposal that Mexicos government had opposed.Im thankful for President Donald...

Conditions right for India to be global superpower of 21st century: Shringla

Asserting that the Indian economic juggernaut is on a roll, the countrys top envoy in the United States on Friday said that conditions are right for India to be a global superpower of the 21st century. The Indian economic juggernaut is on t...

Retired Olympic skater Kwan unscathed after auto collision

Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan was uninjured after an auto accident on Friday, when a mattress flew off of another vehicle causing a collision, according to her recounting of the bizarre incident. The 39-year-old retired figure ska...

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, one day after the institution adopted a lending plan to Beijing over Washingtons objections.The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019