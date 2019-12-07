Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivia's ex-economy minister takes asylum in Mexico

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lapaz
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 08:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 08:09 IST
Bolivia's ex-economy minister takes asylum in Mexico

La Paz, Dec 7 (AFP) Bolivia's former economy minister, Luis Arce -- credited with steering the country through several years of strong growth -- announced Friday he had joined ex-president Evo Morales in Mexico, where he has been given political asylum. "I thank the Mexican government for granting me political asylum in that brother country," Arce wrote in a letter published by Bolivian media.

Arce was a key part of successive Morales governments since 2006 that slashed the poverty rate and presided over rapid economic growth fuelled by gas exports, making Bolivia one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies in recent years. Arce said in the letter that he intended to move later to Brazil "to continue my periodic medical exams." The former minister had to temporarily step aside in 2017 for health reasons.

Arce had forecast 4.5 percent growth for 2019, before the post-election violence that forced Morales to resign on November 10 and accept political asylum in Mexico two days later. Former vice-president Alvaro Garcia and ex-health minister Gabriela Montano have also been given asylum in Mexico. (AFP) TIR

TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 21-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed four people and wounded eight others on Friday in an unexplained shooting rampage at a U.S. Navy base in Florida where he was training, U.S. officials told Reuters. Sheriffs deputies responding to ...

UPDATE 7-Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over his 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk emerged victorious on Friday from a closely watched defamation trial as a federal court jury swiftly rejected the 190 million claim brought against him by a British cave explorer who Musk had branded a pedo guy on T...

Magic come back to keep reeling Cavaliers in loss column

Terrence Ross made four 3-pointers to highlight his 21-point performance as the visiting Orlando Magic recorded a 93-87 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Evan Fournier scored 18 points and Aaron Gordon added 14 for the Magic, ...

Mexico, US, Canada trade talks continue in Washington

Washington, Dec 7 AP Mexicos top trade negotiator wrapped up an 11-hour meeting with his US counterpart Friday night, saying they had not finalized a new trade agreement for Mexico, United States and Canada. We are working on all the issues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019