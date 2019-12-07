Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB: TMC office set on fire by unknown miscreants, workers demand investigation

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in Sitla Danga area of Asansol, was set on fire in the wee hours on Thursday by unknown miscreants.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Asansol (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:56 IST
WB: TMC office set on fire by unknown miscreants, workers demand investigation
TMC workers and Councillor Mohammad Hamid Ansari showing the damage done by the fire at the TMC office in Asansol on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in Sitla Danga area of Asansol, was set on fire in the wee hours on Thursday by unknown miscreants. "The party workers were working in the office till late night, after that during the 'Azaan' time in the morning (morning call for prayer) we got the news that the office was in flames. We informed the police and a fire tender was rushed to the spot to control the flames," said TMC councillor, Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

Ansari said he suspected the role of miscreants, who consume alcohol and drugs in the vicinity of the office, behind the incident. "There are groups of miscreants in the area who consume alcohol and drugs, I think it is their job. However, the police should carry out a detailed investigation in the matter and punish the culprits," he said.

He and other party workers also pointed out that lots of documents related to the people of the area have been destroyed by the fire. Ansari further added that this was the second such incident which had taken place in the same office. The last time, however, the fire was a small one and was contained by the workers, according to him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer dies of heart attack while on poll duty

A police officer died of a heartattack while on election duty in East Singhbhum district onSaturday, police saidAssistant sub-inspector Harish Chandra Giri, 44, wason duty at booth number 234 under Panchando cluster in Barsoleunder Ghatsila...

Mayawati targets Yogi over Unnao rape victim death, calls for time bound action

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Fr...

No substitute for professional competence of those engaged in UN peacekeeping: India

India told a high-level event on peacekeeping that working in partnerships is key to successful peacekeeping, underlining that professional competence of those engaged in all aspects of this global enterprise cannot be substituted or compro...

Sanitation has become people's movement: Rajnath

Hailing Swachh Bharat Mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that sanitation has become a peoples movement in the country.Addressing an event in Delhi Cantonment area here, Rajnath said children have become the ambassadors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019