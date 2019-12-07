WB: TMC office set on fire by unknown miscreants, workers demand investigation

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in Sitla Danga area of Asansol, was set on fire in the wee hours on Thursday by unknown miscreants. "The party workers were working in the office till late night, after that during the 'Azaan' time in the morning (morning call for prayer) we got the news that the office was in flames. We informed the police and a fire tender was rushed to the spot to control the flames," said TMC councillor, Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

Ansari said he suspected the role of miscreants, who consume alcohol and drugs in the vicinity of the office, behind the incident. "There are groups of miscreants in the area who consume alcohol and drugs, I think it is their job. However, the police should carry out a detailed investigation in the matter and punish the culprits," he said.

He and other party workers also pointed out that lots of documents related to the people of the area have been destroyed by the fire. Ansari further added that this was the second such incident which had taken place in the same office. The last time, however, the fire was a small one and was contained by the workers, according to him. (ANI)

