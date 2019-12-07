Mayawati targets Yogi over Unnao rape victim death, calls for time bound action
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. "From the past few years and especially under current BJP government women are not safe. In Uttar Pradesh not a single day goes by without a case of crime against women," she said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow.
She also urged all the state governments to take time-bound actions against those found guilty. "Until the state governments take time-bound actions against criminal elements, these incidents will not stop."
After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday. On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.
According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
