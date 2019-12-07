Rahul Gandhi should take responsibility of Congress chief again: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asserted that Rahul Gandhi must take over the post of the Congress party again as all workers across the country support him for being vocal on the national issues. Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) must become (the Congress party president) because the workers across the country are with him. He understands the country and people also love him. He speaks openly on national issues clearly. He should take the responsibility of party president at the earliest."

The statement by Baghel comes after being asked to respond on a question over media reports claiming that Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold the post of Congress president again after the Delhi assembly elections early next year. Gandhi, who took charge as Congress president in 2017 resigned from the post following disastrous defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After his resignation, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected as Congress interim president.

Meanwhile, speaking about the ongoing 81-member assembly polls in Jharkhand, Baghel exuded confidence by saying that the Congress will win by the two-third majority in the ensuing elections. The Chief Minister also alleged that the Chattisgarh government is not getting money of Good and Services Tax (GST) from the Centre.

"We are not getting GST money from Centre. It is unfortunate," he said. (ANI)

