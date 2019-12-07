NSUI's Guj college shutdown call evokes mixed response

A college shutdown call by the Congress' National Students Union of India on Saturday evoked mixed response in Gujarat, with some functionaries being detained for allegedly trying to force institutions to down shutters. The protest was against alleged irregularities in a clerical exam on November 17 conducted by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), and as a mark of solidarity with candidates, many of whom have demanded its cancellation, NSUI leaders said.

The state government had, on Friday, formed a four- member SIT to probe the alleged irregularities, including mass-copying and paper leak. Several NSUI and Youth Congress members were detained from college campuses in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Sabarkantha and other parts of the state on Saturday, police said.

Protests were also held outside colleges in Vadodara, Bharuch, Jamnagar, Surat and Dahod, they said. While NSUI leaders said the shutdown was successful, the ruling BJP said it was not as most candidates are happy with the announcement of an SIT to probe the issue.

"Candidates are not protesting as their demand for an SIT has been approved. It is the Congress which is protesting in the name of candidates," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said. Minister for state for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja said the Congress was trying to extract political mileage despite the Rupani government solving the issue by setting up an SIT to probe it.

"NSUI is trying to instigate candidates by calling a bandh. The state government will not tolerate irregularities," Jadeja said. The Congress has said it will lead a protest march to the Gujarat Assembly when a 3-day session begins on December 9..

