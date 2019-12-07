Left Menu
Citizenship Bill against concept of equality: BSP leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:55 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali here on Saturday said the Citizenship Amendment Bill violated foundational principles of the Constitution and was against the concept of equality. The BSP leader said this during a programme held to mark his election to the AMU court -- governing body of the university -- from the parliament quota.

"The proposed Bill violates foundational principles of the Constitution of India and is an attack on the concept of equality as enshrined in its preamble," the leader said, adding that his party would oppose the legislation. He said his party shared the unanimous view that the Bill was being introduced simply to "divide people of India and divert their attention from real issues".

Addressing the meeting, noted historian Prof Irfan Habib said, "The proposed Bill is an opportunity for opposition parties to join hands and stand up to ongoing attempts to trample democracy in India." Habib said Maharashtra developments had shown the way to the rest of the country as to how the ongoing assault on democracy could be taken up by the opposition.

Habib said by failing to take the moral high ground on the assault on democratic rights in Kashmir, most opposition parties had failed the Constitution of India and let down the people of Kashmir. This was your opportunity to make up for your past lapses and come together on a single platform on the proposed Bill, he urged the opposition parties.

He said the fallout of the proposed legislation and citizens register would lead to "hardships and misery" to the poorest sections of society, who would be "forced to run from pillar to post" to prove their nationality . It would lead to public discontent cutting across religious identities, he said, adding that by targeting the minority community, the BJP government was "negating the basic principles of the democratic process".

Habib urged all opposition parties, especially the BSP and the Samajwadi Party, to set an example for the rest of the country by "reviving their alliance in UP".

