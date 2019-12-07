Useless to talk of ending corruption as black money flows to parties: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday took a swipe at corruption in politics, saying the entire game "revolved around black money". The chief minister said it was useless to talk of ending corruption until the flow of black money to political parties was not stopped.

Alleging that electoral bonds were a "big scandal", Gehlot also urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the matter. "Today, I have got a chance to say that entire game of politics is based on black money…be it bond, cheque or cash. Talking about eliminating corruption is useless until black money funding of political parties is stopped," Gehlot said during the inauguration of the newly constructed Rajasthan High Court premises.

He made these remarks in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and several Supreme Court and high court judges. The chief minister said it was hard to understand how politicians would be able to eliminate corruption when they "contested elections through black money and donations".

"How can a country expect it from those who are elected after taking black money," Gehlot said, adding that it was not a matter of any particular political party but involved all outfits.

