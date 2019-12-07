Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 64 per cent voting in second phase of Jharkhand polls

Jharkhand registered a voter turnout of 64.3 per cent in the second phase of assembly polls in which 20 constituencies went to the polls on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:18 IST
Over 64 per cent voting in second phase of Jharkhand polls
Women voters line up at a polling station as security person stands guard in Jharkhand. . Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand registered a voter turnout of 64.3 per cent in the second phase of assembly polls in which 20 constituencies went to the polls on Saturday. The state had registered 68.01 per cent polls in these seats in 2014 assembly elections.

Of the 20 constituencies spread over seven districts, 18 seats were Maoist-affected. While the Election Commission release had put the figure of polling at 62.4 per cent, the commission's website showed an updated figure of 64.3 per cent.

A total of 260 candidates including 29 female candidates were in the fray in the second phase of polling. This phase will decide the electoral fate of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who contested the polls from Jamshedpur (East).

The Assembly election is being held in Jharkhand in five phases. The first phase had concluded on November 30 and voting for the third phase will be conducted on December 12. The results will be declared on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong AmCham chairman and president denied entry to Macau

The chairman and the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong were denied entry to the Chinese city of Macau Saturday, a spokesperson for the organization said. Chairman Robert Grieves and president Tara Joseph were separa...

Unwed couples staying in hotel room is no crime, says HC

Observing that a live-in relationship of two adults is not deemed to be an offence, the Madras High Court has said terming the occupation of a hotel room by such unmarried couples will not attract a criminal offence. Apparently, there are ...

Everybody proud of railway's achievements: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed on Saturday that everybody in the country, from the common man to elected representatives, are proud of the achievements of the railways and the phase of disappointment and hopelessness is over. At the Pa...

Maha CM writes to Gov to rename Shivaji University to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, requesting to rename Shivaji University, Kolhapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University, Kolhapur. The Central Railway has named its headquarters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019