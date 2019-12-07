Maha Youth Cong to focus on local self-government polls

The Maharashtra Youth Congress will embark on a grassroots building drive and will focus on the upcoming local self-government polls. The decision was taken in a meeting on Saturday chaired by Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe, a statement released by the party informed.

The statement said Tambe had assured that at least 1000 Youth Congress workers would be given tickets for these elections, apart from a decision to nominate people below the age of 40 for the Zilla Parishad polls. During the meeting, the state executive unanimously proposed special congratulations to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra in charge Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal for their significant involvement in the formation of MahaVikas Aghadi government.

A resolution to congratulate Cabinet minister Nitin Raut and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Nana Patole was also passed..

