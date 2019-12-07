Chhattisgarh: Woman attacked with sharp weapon in Korba

A woman was injured after she was allegedly attacked by a man at her residence in Korba on Friday. The police said that the woman knew the accused and there was some dispute between them.

"The woman was attacked with a sharp weapon. She has suffered multiple injuries on her face and body. There was a dispute between the accused and the woman. She had earlier filed a complaint about the accused for which he was jailed and was later released on bail," Durgesh Sharma Thana Incharge Korba told ANI. The police said that the victim is getting treatment at a hospital in Korba and her condition is stable now. (ANI)

