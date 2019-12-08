Goa Cong to protest against Centre

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) will carry out a protest march against the BJP-led central government here against "economic disaster and injustice on Mhadei" on Tuesday. GPCC President Girish Chodankar said that the march will be taken out from Dona Paula Junction to Raj Bhawan.

He said that present economic crisis created by faulty economic policies of Modi Government, which has created disaster in the country resulting in unemployment, closure of business, falling in market demand, rising prices of essential commodities. "The union government has unilaterally issued EC to Karnataka for its Kalasa Bhandura project to divert water from Mhadei, which will be disastrous to the state. Congress has organised this protest to raise the issue of Economic Breakdown and Mhadei and to try and wake up the deaf and dumb Central BJP Government through its representative Governor of Goa," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)