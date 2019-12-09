Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 01:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 01:43 IST
UPDATE 3-Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician, Saad al-Hariri, re-emerged as a candidate for prime minister on Sunday when businessman Samir Khatib withdrew his candidacy to lead a government that must tackle an acute economic crisis.

President Michel Aoun responded by postponing until Dec. 16 consultations with lawmakers that had been expected to result in Khatib being named prime minister on Monday. The delay was requested by most parties in parliament, the presidency said. Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29, prompted by mass protests against an entire political class blamed for state corruption and steering Lebanon into the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Under the country's power-sharing system, the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim. Hariri has continued to govern in a caretaker capacity until a new prime minister is named. After Hariri quit, talks to agree a new cabinet became mired in divisions between Hariri, who is aligned with Western and Gulf Arab states, and adversaries including the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah. Last month Hariri officially withdrew his candidacy to be prime minister.

A consensus on Khatib appeared to form last week among the main parties, including Hariri. But Khatib failed to win enough backing from the Sunni Muslim establishment for the position. Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, Lebanon's most senior Sunni cleric, told Khatib during a meeting on Sunday that he backed Hariri, Khatib said after the meeting.

"I learned... that as a result of meetings and consultations and contacts with the sons of the (Sunni) Islamic sect, an agreement was reached on nominating Saad al-Hariri to form the coming government," Khatib said. Khatib later went to see Hariri at his Beirut residence where he announced the withdrawal of his candidacy.

There was no immediate statement from Hariri. In recent days, in his role as caretaker prime minister, Hariri appealed to friendly foreign states to help Lebanon secure credit lines for essential imports as the country grapples with a hard currency shortage.

He has said he would return as prime minister only if he could lead a government of specialist ministers which he believes would satisfy protesters and be best placed to deal with the economic crisis and attract foreign aid. But this demand has been rejected by groups including Hezbollah and its ally Aoun, a Maronite Christian. Both say the government must include politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jones leads Packers past visiting Redskins

Another big all-around game from running back Aaron Jones carried the Green Bay Packers to a 20-15 victory against the visiting Washington Redskins on Sunday. Jones led the Packers 10-3 with 134 rushing yards and a touchdown plus six catche...

BRIEF-Beijing orders state offices to replace foreign PCs and software - FT

BEIJING ORDERS STATE OFFICES TO REPLACE FOREIGN PCS AND SOFTWARE - FINANCIAL TIMES Source ...

Teqball-Hosts Hungary dominate world championships

Hungary showed it remains the dominant force in teqball, a hybrid sport mixing football with table tennis, winning the singles and doubles world titles on Sunday.Adam Blazsovics easily won the singles title and teamed up with Csaba Banyik t...

Entertainment News Roundup: Caroll Spinney, who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Puppeteer who performed Sesame Streets Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who brought boyish vulnerability to Big Bird, the towering yellow-plumed character,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019