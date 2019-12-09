Karnataka by-polls: Then Speaker's decision disqualified, says leading BJP candidate

Anticipating a huge win, the BJP candidate from the Yellapur Assembly constituency, Shivaram Hebbar, on Monday said that the people of his constituency have 'disqualified' the decision taken by the former Speaker Ramesh Kumar with their votes. "Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified me, but the voters of my constituency voters disqualified the decision of the then Speaker Ramesh Kumar," Hebbar told reporters here.

Hebbar with more than 41 thousand votes is leading from the Yellapur constituency by a margin of close to 17 thousand votes from Congress' Bhimanna Naik. With the counting underway for Karnataka Assembly by-polls, the early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading on 12 out of 15 seats.

The Congress candidates, on the other hand, are leading on two seats while one independent candidate, Sharath Kumar Bachegowda is also leading from the Hosakote seat in the initial phases of the counting. The results of these by-polls will decide the fate of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka. (ANI)

