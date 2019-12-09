Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP bags 10 seats in byelections, retains majority in Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:42 IST
BJP bags 10 seats in byelections, retains majority in Assembly

The ruling BJP bagged 10 seats and was leading in two others out of 15 constituencies that went for assembly bypolls last week, helping the B S Yediyurappa government hold on to power. The Congress, which won 12 of those 15 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, won only in two segments -- Hunasuru and Shivajinagar, while its former ally the JD(S) trailed in all the 12 seats it had contested.

JD(S) had won in three- K R Pete, Mahalakshmi Layout and Hunsur- out of these 15 constituencies in the 2018 assembly polls. Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda, who was earlier expelled from BJP for anti-party activities after he contested the bypoll as a rebel, was heading for a win in Hoskote.

The 10 BJP candidates who won are: Arabail Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapura), Narayana Gowda (K R Pete), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), and Arun Kumar Guttur (Ranebennur). BJP candidates who are leading are S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpura) and Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram).

Congress candidates who won are Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar) and H P Manjunath (Hunasureu). The BJP needed to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in a majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

India ranks 129 in UN's human development index

India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP on Monday. In 2018, Indias human development index HDI value of 0.647 had...

China's Xi says hopes to reach investment agreement with EU as soon as possible -state TV

Chinas President Xi Jinping told new European Council President Charles Michel that Beijing hopes to reach an investment agreement with the European Union as soon as possible, Chinese state television reported on Monday.State TV said Xi mad...

Municipal limits of Ayodhya, two other UP towns to be expanded

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for expanding the municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Firozabad, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. The borders of Lalitpur and Basti districts will also be expanded, he said.As...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district. A statement said the at about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur sector in District PoonchJK.Indian Army is reta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019