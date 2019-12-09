PM Modi blames opposition parties for Jharkhand's woes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held the opposition parties responsible for Jharkhand's deficiencies. "The BJP governments in the state and at the Centre have worked honestly for the development of Jharkhand. There are many such projects which could have happened earlier too. Had these projects been implemented, then the opportunities for trade and employment could have increased manifold but Congress, RJD and JMM's ill-intentioned moves led to faulty policies," said Modi at an election rally in Barhi here.

Continuing his attack, the Prime Minister said: "The Congress had no intention to develop Jharkhand. Even the money which used to come from the Centre was misused. Any state, which is rich in natural resources, has never been allowed to develop by these parties." Prime Minister Modi said the BJP has ensured an era of peace and development in Jharkhand and urged the people to vote for the BJP in order to ensure its return to power in the state.

"If there is a divided mandate, then like Karnataka the parties which are interested in destruction come to power. Take an oath to not let Jharkhand be destroyed. Press the button next to the lotus to empower Jharkhand again," said Modi. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold another rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro district today.

Jharkhand, which has an 81-member Assembly, is undergoing polling in five phases. The first phase of election in the state had taken place on November 30. The state voted for the second phase on December 7.

The voting for the third phase will be conducted on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

