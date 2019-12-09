Bengal doesn't want roads built under 'Sadak Yojana' to have

The West Bengal government doesn't want panchayat roads built with 'Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana' funds to have the word 'pradhan mantri' in their names, saying that the state contributes almost 50 per cent to their costs. State Panchayat and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee said in the Assembly on Monday that the Centre is pressurising the state to use 'pradhan mantri' in naming those roads.

The state presently brands these roads as 'Bangla Grameen Sadak'. When our contribution to the total cost is almost 50 per cent (taking account of administrative cost) then why will we keep the word 'prime minister' in names of those roads, he later told reporters.

The naming of those roads indeed has political implications, Mukherjee said. He said he has written to the Centre suggesting that the word 'chief minister' would also have to be used in naming the roads, if 'pradhan mantri' has to be written..

