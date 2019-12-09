Left Menu
Disgruntled Khadse in Delhi to meet BJP leaders

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 09-12-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:12 IST
Maharashtra BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the state leadership post- assembly polls, on Monday left for Delhi to meet central leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move. Khadse resigned as revenue minister of the erstwhile BJP government in 2016 over land grab allegations.

The 67-year old, who has been vocal of late against some of the party's decisions after the BJP's below par show in the October Assembly results, was denied a ticket. "Khadse has sought appointment with senior leaders of the BJP in Delhi. The chief talking point of his meeting would be about ending his alienation in the party," said a close aide of the former minister.

The aide claimed Khadse's treatment by the party was causing "unrest" in the OBC leadership, and this, too, may be discussed with Delhi leaders. Khadse belongs to the Leva Patil community, which is part of the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in the state.

Khadse, on Saturday, had issued a veiled warning to the party leadership, saying he would look at other options if his "humiliation" continued. The former leader of opposition in the assembly had told reporters that he had been been kept out of the core committee's meetings and decision-making process of the state BJP.

"I am not God. I am a human being and have emotions. I don't want to leave the party for whose growth I worked hard for more than four decades. I am still ready to work for the party," the former minister had told reporters.

"But If I continue to face humiliation of being kept away from decision-making, I will have to think differently," he had warned. On Wednesday last, Khadse had made a veiled attack on former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the less-than- expected seats bagged by the BJP and blamed certain party leaders for the defeat of his daughter Rohini (Muktainagar) and ex-minister Pankaja Munde (Parli) in October 21 polls.

Khadse, once considered as the No. 2 in the Fadnavis cabinet, is a leading BJP figure from North Maharashtra and also a prominent OBC leader of the party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

